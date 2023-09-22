'This post lacked empathy': Lebanon school apologizes after 'Ice Cream Friday' post sparks backlash

LEBANON, Ohio — A Lebanon City School apologized Friday after a social media post detailing its "Ice Cream Friday" event sparked backlash among the school community and beyond.

Donovan Elementary School, which serves only third and fourth graders in the district, posted to Facebook on Thursday with information regarding its Friday event. The original post detailed multiple limitations to "Ice Cream Friday," which allows students to buy an ice cream treat for $1.

Those limitations include that all students must have money on their student account to purchase ice cream. If a student has a negative balance they will not be able to purchase ice cream despite bringing $1 in cash and lastly, students are only allowed one ice cream and not permitted to buy an ice cream for a friend.

In its roughly 24 hours of being posted the social media, the post garnered more than 10,000 comments and 5,000 shares with accounts expressing their feelings — which were vastly negative.

"Wow!! #dobetter," one Facebook user commented.

Another user commented, "What a joke! How sad."

The school has since updated the post with a lengthy apology and explanation.

"We understand this post lacked empathy," Donovan Elementary School wrote. "We are sorry for the way the message was communicated. The wording lacked empathy and sensitivity for students who have low or negative meal account balances."

The school then explained how the post was intended to re-communicate already existing district-wide rules for a la carte items in the cafeteria.

"These rules are not new," the school wrote. "Students who have a negative balance on their account are not turned away; they are provided a meal. Students are not allowed to purchase a la carte items if they have a negative balance in their meal account. Ice cream is an a la carte item. Therefore, if students have a negative balance on their meal account, they are not allowed to purchase ice cream."

Regarding cash, the school said the cafeteria does not accept it. The school also said it doesn't permit students to purchase food for their classmates without prior parent consent.

"We sincerely apologize for the way this information was communicated," the school wrote.

The backlash comes as so-called school "lunch-shaming" has become a hot topic across the nation.

In March, a GoFundMe raised more than $8,000 to eradicate all outstanding school lunch balances at Kings Local Schools so kids wouldn't be forced to eat "alternative lunches" from the district.

Other Tri-State schools are also facing challenges after the end of the USDA pandemic-era free federal waivers, which allowed all students to get free breakfast and lunch at school.