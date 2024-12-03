Police: Baby girl surrendered in Lebanon baby box

LEBANON, Ohio — A little over one year after its debut, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Lebanon was used to safely surrender a baby girl, according to Lebanon police.

The box, located at the fire station on 601 North Broadway, was installed in October 2023 and became the 10th Safe Haven Baby Box in Ohio.

On Monday, Lebanon police said the City of Lebanon Communications Center received an alarm from the box at around 3:24 p.m. When police and fire responded, they found a baby girl had been surrendered inside the box.

The baby was immediately taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Warren County Children Services officials were notified, police said.

The baby boxes are being installed by fire departments across the country to give parents the option to safely, securely and anonymously surrender their newborn if they are unable to provide care. Under Ohio's Safe Haven Law, a baby box, also known as a newborn safety incubator, allows parents to anonymously surrender a newborn without facing criminal charges.

Once a baby is placed inside the box, the device locks and sends a series of alerts to first responders.

Since Safe Haven's launch in 2016, 35 babies have been surrendered nationwide in baby boxes, according to Safe Haven Baby Boxes' website.

Here is the full list of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the Tri-State area:



Delhi Township — 697 Neeb Road

Fort Mitchell Fire Department — 2355 Dixie Highway

Hebron Fire Department — 3120 North Bend Road

Lawrenceburg Fire Department — 300 W Tate Street

Lebanon Fire Department — 601 N Broadway Avenue

Mary Margaret Health (Batesville) — 321 Mitchell Avenue

Milan EMS — 212 Maple Street

Sunman Area Life Squad — 403 N Meridian Street

Switzerland County Emergency Response — 809 E Main Street

Versailles EMS — 727 W Hopewell Road