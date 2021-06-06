Police: 1 dead in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Ohio — A person is dead after a Saturday evening shooting in Lebanon, according to police.

Police received a call around 7:00 p.m. Saturday for a person bleeding outside of a residence on the 900 block of North Broadway. The body of 22-year-old Joseph E. Kancy was found when police arrived on scene.

Kancy appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Lebanon Police is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Trout at (513) 228-3328 or email ntrout@lebanonohio.gov.