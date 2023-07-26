Inmate escaped Community Correctional Center in Lebanon, remains at large

LEBANON, Ohio — An inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Lebanon, Ohio early Wednesday morning is still at large hours later, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Glynis Thompson and two other men escaped from the Community Correctional Center, which has no affiliation with the sheriff's office, around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The three men were able to escape through a window and ran from the facility; two of those men were caught by the Monroe Police Department shortly after the escape, the sheriff's office said.

Thompson, 37, remains uncaught.

According to the sheriff's office, Thompson has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous. Though he did not have any weapons on him when he escaped, police said they are not certain what his access to weapons may be.

Anyone who sees Thompson should call 911.

Thompson has red hair, brown eyes and several tattoos, including two tear drops at his right eye, a cross at his left eye, line tattoos on both eyelids and a full neck tattoo depicting women with wings, police said.

He stands roughly five feet, nine inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should contact Detective Brandon Abshear with the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513.695.1586 or call 911.

The Community Correctional Center from which the three men managed to escape is a Talbert House facility intended to house inmates for less than six months at a time. The center is designed to house inmates convicted of probationable offenses, or inmates who were "sentenced through the Common Pleas Court on a felony offense."