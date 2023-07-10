Unidentified human remains found in Great Miami River by drone searching for missing man

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Unidentified human remains were found on a small island on the Great Miami River north of the Lions Bridge in Franklin Sunday afternoon after being spotted by a drone searching for a missing local man.

Franklin police Chief Adam Colon said a drone launched by Texas Equisearch spotted skeletal remains about 5:30 p.m. as they were searching for a local man who has been missing since June. Searchers contacted police to investigate the remains, Colon said.

Colon said the skeletal remains appear to be an adult but that the body was so decomposed that it was unidentifiable and it was undetermined if it was a male or female. He said the Warren County Coroner’s Office was contacted and transported the remains to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification.

Franklin police is continuing its investigation and no other details were available late Sunday evening.

