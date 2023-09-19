Police: 12-year-old on bike hit by teen driver in front of Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in front of Franklin High School, police said.

The student was riding their bike in a marked crosswalk on Fourth Street near Beam Drive around 7:00 a.m. when they were hit by a car, Franklin police said in a press release. The collision caused the child to fall off the bike, investigators said.

The 12-year-old was transported to Children's Hospital in Springboro with minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was cited for the crash, investigators said.

A spokesperson for Franklin City Schools said administrators were at the scene of the crash and were quickly able to call emergency crews.

The district also said the parent of the 12-year-old arrived on the scene and was able to ride with their child to the hospital.

The district did not say if the 17-year-old driver is also a student.