Family of Warren County teen asking for help to get life changing surgery

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Warren County family is asking for help to get their daughter who is paralyzed from the shoulders down some needed medical care.

Makayla Conder was injured during a kickoff to summer gathering. She and some friends were hanging out near a tire swing, with some of them on the swing, when a tree branch broke and fell on Conder.

“I’m not at school anymore. I can’t really see my friends in person because of all of the health issues. I can’t do much for myself. I need help with everything I do, with getting ready to feeding myself to even getting hair off my face," she said.

Now, she's starting to regain some motion and was accepted for a spinal implant procedure. It would further help her to regain functionality in her arms and legs.

The surgery isn't offered in the U.S., though — she and her family will have to go to Thailand. Conder's mom, Teranne said because it's outside of the country and is experimental, their insurance won't cover any of the cost.

That's why they're fundraising so that next month, Makayla can get this life-changing procedure.

You can donate to their online fundraiser by clicking here.