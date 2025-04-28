Building boom: Hundreds of new houses coming to northern Warren County

A residential building boom in northern Warren County continues, where more than 600 new single-family houses have been built or are coming soon in Springboro and Clearcreek Twp.

“We have been preparing for anticipated growth for many years now, as we realize Springboro is a very desirable place to live,” Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said.

Developers say there’s a constant demand for new housing. Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. are attractive to many as suburbs of Dayton and Cincinnati, easily accessible from Interstate 75. The Springboro Community City School District is among the top-rated in the Miami Valley, and the area has restaurants, shopping and parks in addition to other recreation opportunities.

However, there is a cost to the growth with added strain on city services and resources.

“Challenges of residential growth always include ensuring adequate water/sewer infrastructure, road infrastructure, preserving enough park space for residents, and ensuring a high quality of life,” Pozzuto said.

For example, the city’s water system capacity can expand three times over current levels. The city averages about 2.4 million gallons of water supplied each day but the treatment plant can supply nearly 7 million gallons a day. The sewer treatment plant runs at about 50% capacity.

About three years ago, council members decided to double the annual road resurfacing budget, and the police department has added six officers over the past five years.

While housing does not bring in as much income tax as people may believe, Pozzuto said it does make a community more attractive from a market perspective.

”Many businesses solely look at rooftops when they are deciding where to locate a business or expand a business,” he said.

Not all area residents are welcoming to new development.

A grassroots effort called Keep It Rural has formed to push back against construction of new neighborhoods and has a goal to preserve zoning codes and only encourage development that maintains the area’s rural feel.

The group began in Clayton in Montgomery County and has grown to include Brookville, Union and surrounding areas.

“We love the nature of it; we have deer, hawks, ducks that come back every year, raccoons, possums, all of it,” said Tammy Blevins of Englewood.

She said with some developments there are concerns about traffic, overcrowding of schools and taxes.

Jeff Kelchner, owner of Clearcreek Custom Builders, urged the public to “keep perspective” when it comes to development.

“Some people may have a different opinion if they saw what would happen if all development stopped over the next 15 years; this would affect a community’s services, tax rates, infrastructure and amenities,” Kelchner said. “Everyone wants to have that pretty rural setting and a view of farmland around their homes, but it’s also important to look at the big picture.”

The following are new subdivisions approved since 2024 in Clearcreek Twp. and Springboro:

Bailey Farms

6821 Red Lion-Five Points Road, east of Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro

Construction expected to begin in late June on second stage

Comprised of 130 single-family lots on around 80 acres

Homes range from 1,500 square feet to nearly 4,000 square feet

Price range of roughly $350,000 to $650,000

Clearview Crossing

SW corner of Ohio-73 and Red Lion Five Points Road in Springboro

Comprised of 41 single-family homes

Homes range from 1,498 square feet to 3,789 square feet

Price range of roughly $400,000 to $450,000

Two model homes listed on builder's site are $699,990 and $559,990

Copper Mill

Located off Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township

Comprised of 220 single-family houses on large, estate-style lots

Homes range of floor plans up to 5,300 square feet on up to one acre

Price range of $700,000 to $800,000

Eastbrook Farms

The corner of West Central Avenue (Ohio-73) and Clearcreek Franklin Road, southwest of Whispering Pines

Comprised of 45 single-family homes on 13 acres

Homes range up to 4,200 square feet

Price range is roughly $500,000 and up

Northampton

Located at 1525 South Main Street (Ohio-741) in Springboro, just north of the Springboro High School and Junior High School campus

Comprised of 75 single-family homes on 36 acres

Homes range from 1,500 square feet to over 5,000 square feet

No price ranges were provided for this development

M/I Homes has requested approval for rezoning and a general plan for a 16.65-acre expansion to the project

Wadestone

Located off 465 and 2515 W. Factory Road in Springboro

Comprised of 94 single-family houses

Homes range up to 4,200 square feet or more

Prices range from $479,000 and go up to $945,000 or more

