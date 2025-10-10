Police: No murder charges in fatal shooting during argument in Colerain

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — No murder charges will be filed for a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man, but two people have been arrested for tampering with evidence after the shooting happened, according to Colerain police.

The shooting happened on August 16 at around 8:07 p.m. on Geraldine Drive. Police found Matthew McDaniel had been shot multiple times; he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on August 19.

At the time of the shooting, Colerain police said they were aware of who had allegedly shot McDaniel, and that the shooting happened during an argument.

Now, Colerain police said that person won't be charged with murder for McDaniel's death.

"The facts of the case were reviewed with the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, which determined the actions resulting in Mr. McDaniel's death were legally justified under Ohio law regarding self defense," says a press release from Colerain police.

However, police learned that 37-year-old Perez Crossty tried to hide his gun after the shooting, so he has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Also facing the same charge is 26-year-old David Heimpold, who police said removed a gun from the scene that had been in McDaniel's possession at the time of the shooting.