3 puppies recovering after police find them in box with their tails zip-tied

LEBANON, Ohio — Three Rottweiler puppies are now recovering after they were discovered in an alley with their tails zip-tied.

Joanne Hurley, executive director of the Humane Association of Warren County, said police contacted the shelter after finding three 10-week-old puppies in a box.

"Looked at the tails, and soon realized this was going to take a veterinary team. This is not something I can do," Hurley said. "The zip ties were so far embedded that they were to the bone, so they had just killed off that whole tail."

All three had a procedure done Monday to remove their tails, and Hurley said they are waiting on blood work tests to come back. Despite all the puppies have been through, Hurley said the three are loving and playful.

"They like to romp and stomp and play," Hurley said. "They're in really great spirits."

Emotional when she first saw the condition the puppies were in, Hurley is now turning her attention to the person responsible.

"This is a person who has a backyard breeding operation going on," Hurley said. "They probably have a female that's kept pregnant nonstop. These dogs are probably being sold for money."

She said she is hoping the case could spur legislative change to keep dogs safe, pushing for more severe charges.

"All we can do is keep fighting the good fight to get these laws changed," Hurley said.

The three have been named Felix, Luisa and Bruno after characters from the Disney movie "Encanto." Hurley said many people have reached out about adoption, but said her focus is on ensuring the puppies heal and investigating the abuse.

"This person needs to be brought forward," Hurley said.

Hurley said it is up to the humane association to get the puppies back to good health and donations are critical. For more information, click here.

READ MORE

Area dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans

Boone County fundraising for new animal shelter