LEBANON, Ohio. — More people and more cars on the road are creating new challenges for drivers in Warren County. Now, county engineers are looking decades ahead for possible solutions.

Warren County has added around 100,000 residents over the past 25 years, and the Warren County Engineer's Office is developing a transportation plan designed to prepare the county's roads for the next 25.

WATCH: Warren County explores possible connection between I-75 and I-71 and other traffic improvements

Warren County explores I-75 I-71 connection possibilities

“Definitely a lot's changed since 1867,” Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber said while looking at an old map of the area.

That includes a lot more traffic.

For Lebanon resident Michael Saracina, one of the biggest concerns is the number of trucks traveling through the city.

“Especially the truck traffic here,” Saracina said.

He said he would like to see some of that traffic moved elsewhere.

“It’s OK, but it’d be nice if it could move further north,” Saracina said.

That is exactly the type of feedback the Warren County Engineer's Office is looking for as it works on the first phase of the North Warren County Transportation Plan.

“That’s one of the goals, to see if there is a way to get the truck traffic out of Lebanon or divert some of it if we can,” Weber said.

The study is looking at roads between southern Turtlecreek Township and the northern Warren County line, including potential ways to improve east-west travel and connections between Interstates 71 and 75.

“In Warren County, we've got two interstates running through north and south, I-75 on the west side of the county and I-71 on the east,” Weber said. “We don't have a lot of connections, so we're really looking forward to studying whether or not there's any way to improve that.”

County officials aren't expecting improvements to happen overnight. Weber said the goal is to plan now for the growth Warren County is continuing to experience.

“You’re trying to plan ahead so that we have everything in place to accommodate the growth that’s occurring in the county,” Weber said.

Residents were invited to share suggestions during an open house Wednesday night. That feedback will be used as officials work to finalize the first phase of the plan by July and then move into Phase 2.

An online survey is also available for residents who were unable to attend the meeting.