Walnut Hills High School on lockdown after reported shooting nearby

EVANSTON — Walnut Hills High School is on lockdown after Cincinnati police responded to reports of a shooting in Evanston on Jonathan Avenue.

The call came in for the shooting after 1:30 p.m. We were informed of the lockdown from the Walnut Hills public information office.

The location of the shooting is less than a quarter mile from a drive-by shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Clarion Avenue in Evanston.

RELATED: One killed in drive-by shooting in Evanston

This will be updated as the story develops.