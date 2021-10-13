Watch
Walnut Hills High School on lockdown after reported shooting nearby

Second shooting in area in two days
Eric Clajus | WCPO
Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 15:06:05-04

EVANSTON — Walnut Hills High School is on lockdown after Cincinnati police responded to reports of a shooting in Evanston on Jonathan Avenue.

The call came in for the shooting after 1:30 p.m. We were informed of the lockdown from the Walnut Hills public information office.

The location of the shooting is less than a quarter mile from a drive-by shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Clarion Avenue in Evanston.

This will be updated as the story develops.

