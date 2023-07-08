Voter registration ends Monday for Ohio's special August election

CINCINNATI — The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's August special election is July 10, giving unregistered voters interested in weighing in on the controversial Issue 1 ballot initiative little time to become eligible to vote.

Issue 1, if passed, would increase the threshold to change Ohio's constitution from a majority vote — just one over 50% — to a 60% margin and require initiatives get signatures from all 88 counties.

Opponents of Issue 1 have argued changing voters' abilities to weigh in on the state constitution is a targeted effort to stop reproductive protections, including abortion, from being added to the state constitution.

People can register to vote online, by mail, or at the following locations in person:



The office of the Secretary of State;

The office of any of the 88 county boards of elections;

The office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles;

Public libraries;

Public high schools or vocational schools;

County Treasurers' offices; or

Offices of designated agencies, including:

The Department of Job and Family Services; The Department of Health (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program); The Department of Mental Health; The Department of Developmental Disabilities; Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; or The office of any state-assisted college or university responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities.

