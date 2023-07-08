Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Voter registration ends Monday for Ohio's special August election

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 16:40:02-04

CINCINNATI — The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's August special election is July 10, giving unregistered voters interested in weighing in on the controversial Issue 1 ballot initiative little time to become eligible to vote.

Issue 1, if passed, would increase the threshold to change Ohio's constitution from a majority vote — just one over 50% — to a 60% margin and require initiatives get signatures from all 88 counties.

MORE: What is Issue 1 in Ohio and what will it mean for Ohioans?

Opponents of Issue 1 have argued changing voters' abilities to weigh in on the state constitution is a targeted effort to stop reproductive protections, including abortion, from being added to the state constitution.

MORE: Abortion rights advocates deliver 710,131 signatures to force vote on abortion protections this November

People can register to vote online, by mail, or at the following locations in person:

  • The office of the Secretary of State;
  • The office of any of the 88 county boards of elections;
  • The office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles;
  • Public libraries;
  • Public high schools or vocational schools;
  • County Treasurers' offices; or
  • Offices of designated agencies, including:
    • The Department of Job and Family Services;
    • The Department of Health (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program);
    • The Department of Mental Health;
    • The Department of Developmental Disabilities;
    • Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; or
    • The office of any state-assisted college or university responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities.

Watch Live:

WCPO Local News and Headlines

More local news:
OSHP: Child injured in Union Twp. crash that killed 19-year-old has died OSHP: 1 dead after Scott Township crash Joey Votto homers, but Reds fall to Brewers in matchup of NL Central’s top teams

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.