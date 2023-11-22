Volunteers prep thousands of pounds of Thanksgiving food for this year's Fall Feast

CINCINNATI — More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals will be served at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Thursday as part of the annual Fall Feast event.

But there’s a lot of hard work and preparation that happens before the food can hit the table.

"This day touches your heart … in ways both giving and receiving," said Fall Feast chair Cendi Kegley.

Since Fall Feast started in 2005, more than 40,000 meals have been served to the community. The event continues to get bigger.

"Every year since COVID, we’ve increased by about 300-400 folks," Kegley said.

This year, they hope to serve around 1,800 people.

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be expensive, with organizers noting rising food prices have had a huge impact on the community.

"Inflation has played a big part," Kegley said. "It affects us as well, and our ability to stretch our dollars so to speak."

It takes more than 700 volunteers to make it all happen. On Wednesday, they set up all the tables with linens and put out centerpieces while things heat up in the kitchen.

"We have been making stuffing, mashed potatoes, our last little bit of pie cuts," volunteer Abbie Hunt said.

Volunteers prepped 600 pounds of turkey, 1,000 pounds of green beans and 200 pies.

For them, it's more than just a free meal. It's a celebration. There will be a DJ playing music, inflatables for the kids, free coats and health checkups.

"It's really just a lot of folks coming together to help feed our community and to have a place to feel loved," Hunt said.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.