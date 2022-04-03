Volunteers deliver free Passover meals

CINCINNATI — Dozens of volunteers delivered free Passover meals to people in need Sunday in the Tri-State. Passover, which is one of the most important Jewish holidays, is less than two weeks away.

“Passover is a very expensive holiday because the food is very specific,” said Beth Kotzin, Volunteer Program Coordinator with Jewish Family Service of Cincinnati.

This is the 24th year Jewish Family Service has hosted the Samuel S. Rockwern Passover Delivery Project. The organization delivered more than 300 bags filled with necessary ingredients for the holiday, serving more than 600 people.

“We also see that having the volunteers show up and greet them face to face is really important,” said Liz Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Jewish Family Service of Cincinnati. “Especially coming out of the pandemic when so many people felt isolated and alone.”

Vogel said rising grocery costs are adding strain to individuals who struggle to afford the meal already.

“To get to a point where you feel that you can't celebrate that in the way that you are used to or is traditional for your family is very difficult, and it's heartbreaking,” Kotzin said.

“A lot of people a lot of our people who are participants of our programs are homebound anyway and they love to see families and individuals come deliver to them,” said Chief Operating Officer Linda Kean. “It's a really important connection to the Jewish community. I think they realize how much the Jewish community cares about them. And this is one of the ways we support them.”

Jewish Family Service is always seeking more volunteers. You can learn more here.