Vlasic Classic brings professional pickleball to Cincinnati's revitalized Sawyer Point courts

CINCINNATI — Professional pickleball players from across the country are heading to Cincinnati this week as the Vlasic Classic takes over Sawyer Point, showcasing how far the city's pickleball scene has come in just a few years.

The tournament, which runs from Friday through Sunday, will feature both professional and amateur competitors battling for a share of a $125,000 prize pool.

For many involved with the event, the competition is also a celebration of the transformation of Sawyer Point into one of the region's premier pickleball destinations.

Just a few years ago, that transformation seemed unlikely.

"We started looking at this area in 2019 and approached the parks people saying, 'Hey, you've got these courts that are basically deserted, cracked. Can we put a few pickleball courts on them?'" said Gary Lessis, president of pickleball at Sawyer Point.

What began with four courts quickly grew as interest in the sport surged. The facility expanded to eight courts, then 12, before undergoing a complete renovation. Today, Sawyer Point attracts players of all skill levels and is capable of hosting major events such as the Vlasic Classic.

The growth mirrors the nationwide rise of pickleball, one of America's fastest-growing sports. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the game has attracted everyone from casual recreational players to elite professional athletes.

Among those competing this weekend is professional player and content creator Kevin Dong. A former college tennis player, Dong has built a large online following by sharing highlights, instructional content and entertaining moments from the sport.

"A lot of my goal with my content is educational, but a lot of it is just entertainment," Dong said. "Highlights, bloopers, a little bit of strategic tips. My goal is basically just to share excitement and positivity through the sport."

Tournament organizers expect players and fans from across the country to attend the event throughout the weekend.