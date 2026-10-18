Vivek Ramaswamy, JD Vance to speak at midterm rally in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be joined by Vice President JD Vance for a midterm rally in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the Sharonville Convention Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the event begins at 11:30 a.m. Click here to register for tickets.

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The rally aims to boost voter turnout for Republican candidates.