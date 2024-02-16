VIDEO: Driver flees from police multiple times before crashing, flipping vehicle

CINCINNATI — Body camera footage released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows a driver speeding recklessly and fleeing from police before crashing and becoming trapped inside the flipped vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies had to work to free the driver, identified as 48-year-old Bradford Henry, so he could be flown to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, Henry was spotted driving 90 mph on Beechmont Avenue, where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. Deputies pursued, but decided to call off the chase because the speeds were too dangerous.

Video shows aftermath of chase, crash in Cincinnati area

Later that same night, they spotted Henry a second time at Beechmont and Corbly Road in Mt. Washington, then a third time parked behind a business. Each time, he sped off, but the last time he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, flipping the vehicle upside down.

Police said Henry was taken to a hospital and has since been released and arrested. He is currently in the Hamilton County jail facing charges of operating a vehicle impaired and failing to comply the order or signal of law enforcement.