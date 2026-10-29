Veterans who use the VA healthcare system are experiencing a major change in their medical records.

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VA deploys new electronic health record system across southern Ohio, aims for all 170 sites by 2031

Several months ago, the Cincinnati VA rolled out a new electronic health record system designed to give providers quicker access to a veteran's medical history. The Department of Veterans Affairs deployed the new Federal Electronic Health Record system at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Dayton VA Medical Center and the Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas.

With this launch, more than 107,000 veterans and 7,200 VA clinicians and staff in the southern Ohio region will benefit from the new system.

This week, WCPO spoke with VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence, who said the system reduces the need for repeated paperwork and helps connect care inside and outside the VA.

"Better outcomes. Our doctors will spend much more time actually providing care as opposed to looking for information. We think they'll spend much more time practicing medicine," Lawrence said.

The rollout is the second wave of EHR deployments in 2026 under the VA's accelerated schedule, which the agency says will provide more connected, efficient and patient-centered experiences.

According to the VA, veterans in the region will benefit from:



The seamless, hassle-free transfer of military health records among the VA, Department of Defense and other federal partners.

The integration of health information from private sector facilities into the VA's care for veterans.

Medical appointments where VA doctors and nurses spend more time with patients and less time struggling with outdated technology.

Less time undergoing duplicative tests because prior test results can't be found.

An increased ability of VA facilities to share best medical practices with each other.

Improved continuity of care when veterans transfer among facilities or need emergency care at facilities they've never visited.

Adrian asked Lawrence what this means for veterans who don't use that healthcare benefit now but might in the future. He said this should help make that a seamless process. The agency is trying to reach more veterans now, and the effort is part of a promise made.

"This year, for example, we deployed in 13 sites. In one year we did 13 sites. In the past five years, six were done. We've done more than twice. So we are really serious about getting this right because we know this tool enables the high-quality healthcare we promised our veterans," Lawrence said.

The VA has already hired dozens of staff to help with the rollout in Michigan, Ohio and other locations and is in the process of hiring a total of 400 people.

The effort built on the success of the VA's first wave of deployments in Michigan in April 2026, which brought the system to over 200,000 veterans and over 10,000 clinicians and staff — nearly doubling the VA's user base.

The VA said feedback from clinical users and local leadership in Michigan has been exceptionally positive.

Under the VA's accelerated schedule, additional EHR deployments took place this year. In August 2026, the system launched at: Fort Wayne VA Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Marion VAMC in Marion, Indiana. Richard L. Roudebush VAMC in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In October 2026, the system launched at: Alaska VA Healthcare System in Anchorage, Alaska. Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC in Cleveland, Ohio.

With 2026 deployments completed, the VA is scheduled to deploy the system at an additional 26 medical centers in 2027, starting with four hospitals in Wisconsin and Michigan in January.

For more information about the EHRM program and the Federal EHR, visit digital.va.gov/ehr-modernization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.