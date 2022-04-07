USS Cincinnati crew members meet Bengals legend, get royal treatment at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — Five crew members from the USS Cincinnati got royal treatment during a visit to the Queen City this week.

The group will be making stops all around the city, but their first stop was the home of the AFC champions. Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz spent time with the members as they visited Paul Brown Stadium.

“That's why I'm here is just to let them know that we support what they do and appreciate their service," Muñoz said.

Crew members got to go out on the field, in the locker room, press box and even met some of the Bengals coaches. The visit had a very special meaning for USS Cincinnati’s Noah Coe, a Cincinnati native who grew up a Bengals fan.

"It's been really cool,” Coe said. "You don't get to do stuff like this in the Navy very often. And to come to Cincinnati of all places, where I was born, it’s mind-blowing.”

Former Bengals Jim Breech and Mark Collins also joined the group on their tour.

"I'm just thankful that the crew of the USS Cincinnati had a chance to come here and see the stadium and we got the chance to meet them," Muñoz said.

To show their appreciation for their service, head coach Zac Taylor gifted them a signed Bengals flag. Quarterback coach Dan Pitcher also made an appearance.

"This has been an amazing tour so far, and this is just day one," said Coe.

