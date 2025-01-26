Union Terminal commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

CINCINNATI — Interactive, hands-on local Holocaust history is now at your fingertips at the Holocaust and Humanity Center located in Union Terminal. Organizers are inviting the community to come and commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Organizers said Union Terminal was and is a part of a pivotal time in the Holocaust. The terminal was a vessel for Jews traveling to Cincinnati for a new life. Union Terminal became a symbol of hope for many people, and that's why organizers believe this exhibit is so powerful.

At the entrance to the exhibit, families will be greeted with rich Holocaust history. The exhibit features Henry Fenichel, a Holocaust survivor, as an AI figure to whom you can ask any questions, and he'll answer in real-time.

Who is Henry Fenichel:

Born in 1938 in The Hague, Netherlands, Henry’s early life was shaped by the horrors of the Holocaust. After his father was deported and murdered in Auschwitz, Henry and his mother went into hiding but were later discovered and sent to Westerbork and then Bergen-Belsen. Remarkably, they survived through a transfer to Palestine as part of an exchange program. Henry’s incredible story of survival honors the memory of his family and reflects his resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity. Holocaust & Humanity Center

WCPO story related to survivors living on through artificial intelligence

Visitors can expect many hands-on subsections of the exhibit ranging from voice explainers and interviews to moving artifacts and more.

Doors to the exhibit open at 10 a.m., and organizers say that starting at 11 a.m., Holocaust survivor Henry Fenichel will host a robust conversation, and all are welcome.

More information on the exhibit can be found on this website.