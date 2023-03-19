UC holds town hall meeting to address growing on campus housing concerns

CINCINNATI — Some call it a housing crisis happening on campus. It’s UC’s spring break this week, but that didn't stop students and faculty from gathering in a campus lecture hall on Saturday to have discussions about university housing.

"It’s been incredibly stressful,” said UC Freshman, Aspen Dameron.

“Just not even knowing if you're going to have a place to live next year.”

University of Cincinnati has had record enrollment the last 10 years.

More students attend UC now, than ever before. This year, there's 48,000 students.

The university's goal is to continue growing.

"Part of that goal is to be an enrollment of 60 thousand students by 2030," said Jack Miner, VP of Enrollment Management.

Some current students believe that plan is not in their best interest.

"We're out here to sort of advocate against that,” said 3rd year student, Sean Bridge. “We believe that is bad for students, staff, and faculty."

Aspen Dameron said there's nowhere near enough on campus housing.

“I originally intended to live on campus next year but I wasn't able to because when they opened housing, the waitlist almost immediately closed," Dameron said.

To which the Assistant Vice President of Housing told us earlier this week--

"We're committed to do as much as we can to find as many housing options and support the waitlist,” said Carl Dieso.

Students are forced to look off campus for housing, which some say lacks affordable options.

“Most students aren't exactly flush with cash,” Dameron said.

“We're already working hard enough just to get our classes and tuition paid for. This is just one extra thing that's also making rent way higher. There has been such a huge increase in rent even from like a year or two ago."

The university said they hope to grow the number of residence halls over the next few years.

“We're already in crisis, if they knew that they were going to do this, they should have been doing stuff yesterday,” Dameron said.