UC: Bathroom sign with 'biological' on it was 'an error' and will be replaced

CINCINNATI — After a viral social media post showed that some bathrooms on the University of Cincinnati's campus had been changed to say "biological men," the university has apologized and vowed to replace them.

A Reddit user posted an image on Reb. 20 of a sign in front of a restroom on campus that designated it for biological men only. The restroom sign also had a QR code that shows single-occupancy restroom locations on all UC campuses. Other Reddit users noted the single-occupancy restrooms in their buildings also had signage changed from "all gender" to "single-occupancy restroom."

In a statement, a UC spokesperson told WPCO the change was connected to Ohio Senate Bill 104, which requires single-sex bathrooms, showers and changing rooms in K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

Now, UC has apologized for the sign and said those like it on campus will be replaced.

"This was an error on our part and we apologize for the harm it may have caused," reads a letter sent to UC students and staff.

The letter says UC is aware the signage raised concerns, and that its requirement to comply with state law does not replace its commitment to students' safety and well-being.

"Our goal is to implement this change in a way that is as clear and supportive as possible," reads the letter. "We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this process together and we thank you for being an essential part of our university community."

The letter goes on to say that SB-104 — now a part of the Ohio Revised Code — went into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 25. It explicitly states restrooms must be for only the male or female biological sex. A newly posted FAQ on the university's website helps break down the impacts of the law.

"A school shall designate each student restroom, locker room, changing room, or shower room that is accessible by multiple students at the same time, whether located in a school building or located in a facility used by the school for a school-sponsored activity, for the exclusive use by students of the male biological sex only or by students of the female biological sex only," the legislation says.

The legislation also says it will not prohibit schools from allowing students to use single-occupancy restrooms or faculty facilities "due to specific circumstances." The QR code located on the UC restroom sign does have the exact location of all single-occupancy restrooms, which can be found here.