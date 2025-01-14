Two new restaurants coming to Butler County near I-75

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — Two restaurants will replace a planned hotel in the 88.6-acre, Freedom Pointe mixed-use development in Liberty Twp., anchored by Costco.

A Zaxby’s with a drive-through will sit on a 1.2-acre site while E+O Kitchen will be constructed on a 1.49-acre site in the Liberty Twp. development on the east side of Cox Road, north of Liberty Way and near Interstate 75.

“We shopped for a hotel for five years,’’ said Developer Dan Wheeler. “We have people who are really anxious to be in Liberty Twp. We feel we’ve brought an adequate exchange for the hotel.”

The 56-seat Zaxby’s menu features chicken strips, made-to-order salads and wings along with grilled options.

“This is the largest footprint they have and we believe this is going to be conducive to sit-down, family-style meals,’’ said Brad Haller, Zaxby’s franchisee. “We are excited to have the opportunity to be in business in Liberty Twp.”

Tim Weiss said he is excited to bring E+O Kitchen to the township.

“We’ve been searching for a place in that area for a long time,” said Weiss, general manager and partner. “We feel this will be a good spot.”

It will be the fourth E+O Kitchen, with restaurants at the Banks, on Edwards Road, and one in Loveland, expected to open on Jan. 16.

The restaurant will have a northern California beach house feel, serving a wide variety of foods – from sushi to katsu chick, glazed sea bass, ribs, and lamb chops.

“Everything we do is in small batches,’’ Weiss said.

Construction is scheduled to begin mid-summer with a first-quarter, 2026 opening Weiss said.

The two restaurants will join already approved but not yet built eateries, Bismarck Donut and Coffee Shop and El Rancho Grande.

This will be Kim Seng Lim’s fourth Bismarck location. He has opened restaurants in Richmond, Ind., and Greenville, Ohio, with plans to open a Middletown shop.

Like the others, the family-friendly restaurant will have its own kitchen and offers breakfast sandwiches with seating. Plans are still being finalized and call for an up to 1,800 square-foot eatery.

“That area is growing. It’s hard to find a friendly, family donut place where you can come in and sit,” Lim said. “Hopefully the community will be happy with our business.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Construction on the 2-story, 6,933 square-foot El Rancho Grande restaurant is expected to begin at the end of April with a late August opening, said Garibaldi Rodriguez, president of operations.

“It’s a hot spot there, we’ve always wanted a space and have had our eyes on the property for many, many years.”

Once the Liberty Twp. location opens, Rodriguez said the location on Cincinnati-Dayton Road would close.