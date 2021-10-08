Two die Friday in early morning motorcycle crash on Anthony Wayne Avenue in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Two people died in an early morning motorcycle crash in Carthage Friday.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the wreck around 12:15 a.m. to investigate.

A 49-year-old man was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle with a 29-year-old female passenger, going north on Anthony Wayne Avenue, according to police.

Police said the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a utility pole.

The man and woman both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and neither was wearing a helmet when they crashed.

The crash happened near the corner of Anthony Wayne Avenue and City Centre Drive, and the intersection was blocked and filled with emergency vehicles for several hours Friday morning.

"Excessive speed and impairment appear to be a factor," according to a statement issued by police.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.