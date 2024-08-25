Two dead following fatal ATV crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two young adults have died following a fatal ATV crash in the city of Springfield, early Friday morning.

According to a press release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), crews responded to reports of an ATV crash at the 3200 block of Ballentine Pike at 12:49 a.m., early Friday morning.

Initial investigations revealed that 21-year-old Landon E. Overholser of Springfield was driving an ATV with 21-year-old Kylie E. Coffey as a passenger.

Overholser was traveling northbound on Ballentine Pike when he sideswiped another ATV, causing him to lose control and drive off the roadway before striking a fence and overturning.

Both Overholser and Coffey suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash and were treated by German Township EMS at the scene.

Coffey was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Overholser was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.

Ballentine Pike was closed for about 4 hours while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.