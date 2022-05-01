Two charged after texts suggest dean to be shot at UC graduation

CINCINNATI — A man and woman were jailed Saturday after police said they texted about an active shooter at the University of Cincinnati graduation ceremonies.

Charges detailed in court documents said the two knew there was no shooter.

According to the arrest information, 21-year old Isaac Dial and 26-year old Michaela Dial exchanged text messages indicating that a shooter was at the graduation and was going to shoot the dean. Texts also allegedly said the shooter was not checked for weapons.

A text in response reportedly read, "excellent."

Someone nearby the incident viewed the text exchange and immediately contacted police.

Based on the court paperwork, it is currently unclear which suspect is accused of sending which texts.

The incident caused "serious public inconvenience and disruption," according to court documents.

Isaac and Michaela Dial were taken into custody and each charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Both were taken to the Hamilton County Jail and are expected to be arraigned on Monday.