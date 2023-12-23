'Twas three nights before Christmas at CVG: Families unite after holiday travel

HEBRON, K.y. — 'Twas three nights before Christmas, and at CVG,

baggage claim is busy, many family reunions you see.

A woman clutched a photo, oh so dear,

of her adult daughter's high school days, bringing laughter and cheer.

Holland Rains This woman is holding a high school photo of her adult daughter. She said she likes embarrassing her daughter when she arrives to CVG from Las Vegas.

"I come to the airport to greet her every year and embarrass the heck out of her," she said.

Military families in matching PJ attire,

reunited with joy, their hearts inspired.

Holland Rains The Rabb family arrived from New Mexico and met Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, spreading delight,

greeted each family on their arrival night.

The reindeer “need a little break,” Santa said. “We asked ahead and they said they can stop … so here we are.”

From Miami, a family stepped off a plane,

sad to leave the warmth, back in Cincinnati's cold domain:

"It feels sad. It feels good to be home."

The Edgington-Mitchell family came in from Australia.

Little Alexander loved flying through the clouds.

He loved the adventure, and had no sorrows about the crowds.

Hugs and embraces, love in the air,

the flight arrival board, showing nearly all was fair.

A poster held high, "WANTED: Grandpa" it read,

when he arrived from Salt Lake City, the family was so happy, they said.

Holland Rains Grandchildren hold a sign for their grandpa.

Baggage claim is quiet, except for the carousel spin,

all bags collected, everything that was checked in.

In the trunk, bags nearly stacked, homeward-bound, joyfully packed.

As this story concludes, the city is in sight.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good Cincy night.

