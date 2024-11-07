TriHealth says some patient data is involved in third-party security breach

CINCINNATI — Some TriHealth patients may have had their data breached in a third-party security incident, the health care company announced Wednesday.

TriHealth said records from For Women, a previously independent OB/GYN group that joined TriHealth in 2020, may have been accessed. The information breached included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, claims information and clinical information like medical conditions, medications, lab results and other treatments.

None of the records accessed involved TriHealth's computer network, and TriHealth said any records created after For Women joined TriHealth were not impacted.

At this time, TriHealth does not believe the information has been misused to commit fraud or identity theft, but the company said it is sending letters to those potentially involved and has arranged for identity theft protection services. TriHealth said it also is offering free credit monitoring to impacted patients.

If you want additional information, you can call a toll-free line at 866-651-1973 between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.