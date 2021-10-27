Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trick-or-treat times across the Tri-State

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aphoto%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aillustration%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Azip_vector%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Avideo%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Atemplate%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3A3d%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aimage%5D=1&filters%5Binclude_stock_enterprise%5D=0&filters%5Bis_editorial%5D=0&k=halloween+covid&order=relevance&safe_search=1&search_page=1&search_type=usertyped&acp=&aco=halloween+covid&limit=100&get_facets=0">Adobe</a>
How To Make Trick-or-treating Safer This Year
Posted at 7:42 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 19:42:28-04

Trick-or-treat! It's time to get your best costume on and hit the streets for a door-to-door night of haunts and sweets.

Here is a look at the designated times for communities around the Tri-State for trick-or-treating.

If we missed your community, send us an email to newsdesk@wcpo.com with the right timing.

All times are on Sunday, October 31 unless otherwise mentioned.

RELATED: Halloween forecast - here's how the weather will be

OHIO:

Adams

  • West Union: Friday, Oct. 29 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Winchester: Friday, Oct. 29 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Butler

  • Fairfield: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Madison Township: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Middletown: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Monroe: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Oxford: Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Trenton: Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • West Chester: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Clermont

  • Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton

  • Anderson Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Cheviot: Oct. 31,6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Cincinnati: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Colerain Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Deer Park: Oct.  31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Delhi Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Forest Park: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Harrison: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Indian Hill: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Loveland: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.   
  • Madeira: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Miami Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Milford: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Mount Healthy: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • North College Hill: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Norwood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Reading: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Sharonville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Springdale: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Springfield Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Sycamore Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Warren

  • Carlisle: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to8 p.m. 
  • Harveysburg: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to8 p.m. 
  • Lebanon: Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Maineville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Mason: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Morrow: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Pleasant Plain: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Springboro: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Waynesville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

-----

KENTUCKY:

Boone

  • Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. 

Carroll

  • Carrollton: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gallatin

  • Warsaw: Trunk or Treat. Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant

  • Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kenton

  • Covington: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Taylor Mill: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Mason

  • Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Owen

  • Owenton: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pendleton

  • Falmouth: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

------

INDIANA:

Franklin

  • Metamora: Oct. 30 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in town

Ohio

  • Rising Sun: Oct. 31 6p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley

  • Batesville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Union

  • Liberty & College Corner: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.