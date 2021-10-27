Trick-or-treat times across the Tri-State

Trick-or-treat! It's time to get your best costume on and hit the streets for a door-to-door night of haunts and sweets.

Here is a look at the designated times for communities around the Tri-State for trick-or-treating.

If we missed your community, send us an email to newsdesk@wcpo.com with the right timing.

All times are on Sunday, October 31 unless otherwise mentioned.

OHIO:

Adams

West Union: Friday, Oct. 29 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Winchester: Friday, Oct. 29 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Butler

Fairfield: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison Township: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middletown: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxford: Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Chester: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clermont



Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.



Hamilton

Anderson Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cheviot: Oct. 31,6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cincinnati: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colerain Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deer Park: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delhi Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Park: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Indian Hill: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Loveland: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madeira: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milford: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Healthy: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North College Hill: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Norwood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reading: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sharonville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springdale: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springfield Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sycamore Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warren

Carlisle: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to8 p.m.

Harveysburg: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to8 p.m.

Lebanon: Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Maineville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mason: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrow: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pleasant Plain: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springboro: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waynesville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-----

KENTUCKY:

Boone



Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Carroll



Carrollton: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gallatin



Warsaw: Trunk or Treat. Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant



Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kenton

Covington: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Taylor Mill: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mason



Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Owen



Owenton: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pendleton



Falmouth: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

------

INDIANA:

Franklin



Metamora: Oct. 30 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in town

Ohio



Rising Sun: Oct. 31 6p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley



Batesville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Union

