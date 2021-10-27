Trick-or-treat times across the Tri-State

Trick-or-treat! It's time to get your best costume on and hit the streets for a door-to-door night of haunts and sweets.
Here is a look at the designated times for communities around the Tri-State for trick-or-treating.
If we missed your community, send us an email to newsdesk@wcpo.com with the right timing.
All times are on Sunday, October 31 unless otherwise mentioned.
OHIO:
Adams
- West Union: Friday, Oct. 29 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Winchester: Friday, Oct. 29 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Butler
- Fairfield: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hamilton: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Liberty Township: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison Township: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middletown: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oxford: Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Trenton: Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- West Chester: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clermont
- Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton
- Anderson Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cheviot: Oct. 31,6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cincinnati: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Colerain Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Deer Park: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Delhi Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Forest Park: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Harrison: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Indian Hill: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loveland: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madeira: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Miami Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Milford: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mount Healthy: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North College Hill: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Norwood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Reading: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sharonville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Springdale: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Springfield Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sycamore Twp.: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warren
- Carlisle: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to8 p.m.
- Harveysburg: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to8 p.m.
- Lebanon: Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Maineville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mason: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Morrow: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pleasant Plain: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Springboro: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Waynesville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
-----
KENTUCKY:
Boone
- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Carroll
- Carrollton: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gallatin
- Warsaw: Trunk or Treat. Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grant
- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kenton
- Covington: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Taylor Mill: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mason
- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Owen
- Owenton: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pendleton
- Falmouth: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
------
INDIANA:
Franklin
- Metamora: Oct. 30 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in town
Ohio
- Rising Sun: Oct. 31 6p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ripley
- Batesville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Union
- Liberty & College Corner: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.