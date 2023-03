CINCINNATI — Northbound Colerain Avenue is shut down at the I-275 West off-ramp due to an overturned semi.

Crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright and off the road.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

It is unclear how long the closures will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Click here for a live look at the traffic impact across the Tri-State.