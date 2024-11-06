Three Rivers Local Schools on two-hour delay for power outage

CINCINNATI — Three Rivers Local Schools will begin classes two hours later than usual because of a power outage impacting the campus, according to the district.

The district said morning preschool and Before Care are both canceled for the day.

Duke Energy reports that roughly 186 customers near Cleves are without power Wednesday morning. The cause of the outage is listed as unknown at this time.

Duke Energy estimates power should be restored at 10 a.m. The outage was first reported at 5:48 a.m.