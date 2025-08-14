This winter, Fountain Square's ice skating rink will move to a new home

CINCINNATI — This year, winter festivities downtown are expanding and Fountain Square's annual ice skating rink will move two blocks away.

According to a press release from 3CDC, the ice rink that's normally set up each year at Fountain Square, near the giant holiday tree, will instead be moved to a new plaza created at Elm Street, next to the Duke Energy Convention Center. The convention center is currently undergoing a $264 million renovation that also closed down Elm Street to create a large pedestrian-only plaza.

The Elm Street Plaza spans over 2 acres and, when renovations are complete, will become an extension of the convention center that can be used for large events and meetings. But 3CDC says when the convention center isn't using the plaza, it will coordinate programming.

The ice rink at the Elm Street Plaza will open in mid-November and offer a bigger rink with more skating space. There will also be a warming tent, igloos with seating and fire pits around the rink.

The rink itself and the surrounding areas will also be available for rentals for private events like birthday parties and corporate events. 3CDC said it will all stay open into February next year as well.

Fountain Square won't lose attractions as a result of the rink moving to Elm, though. 3CDC said it plans to put up an oversized tent that will be called "Winterhaus" from mid-November through the end of February. That tent will host daily events, both ticketed and free. It will also be available to rent for holiday parties, happy hours and more.

Duke Energy's Light Up the Square will also still take place at Fountain Square, as will the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati's Downtown Dazzle and the Duke Energy Tree.

In the roughly two blocks between the Elm Street Plaza and Fountain Square, 3CDC said efforts will be made to connect the two locations. Fifth Street from Elm to Vine will be decorated and lit up, creating a winter-themed corridor between the two spots. 3CDC said this will draw people through a stretch that's home to a dozen restaurants and bars.

"This winter, we're taking the magic of the holidays to a new level by expanding our celebrations across the Fountain District," said Christy Samad, executive vice president of civic and commercial space activation at 3CDC, in a press release. "The move of the UC Health Ice Rink presented by Fifth Third Bank to Elm Street Plaza allows us to create a bigger, better rink, truly enhancing the skating experience for our guests."

In 2024, 3CDC announced its plans to rebrand Fountain Square into the Fountain District. The rebrand has sought to replicate other cities with more clearly defined "entertainment districts" and bring attention to the multitude of local businesses that exist within the blocks that surround Fountain Square, 3CDC said.

A map provided by 3CDC in 2024 showed the new "Fountain District" would roughly stretch from Race Street in the west to Main Street in the east, then from 7th Street in the north to 4th Street in the south. In all, the rebrand expands the district around two blocks in all directions.

