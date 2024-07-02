This July 4, teens can enjoy 3 pools and Metro passes home from downtown for free

CINCINNATI — This year, teens will be able to enjoy multiple activities and options on July 4 for free as city officials form partnerships to ensure young Cincinnatians can safely enjoy the holiday.

According to a press release from the city sent Tuesday, the city has partnered with Metro and 3CDC, in addition to the Cincinnati Recreation Commission opening multiple pools for teens.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4, teens aged 12-18 will be able to swim for free at these three pools:



Dempsey Pool at 933 Hawthorne Avenue in East Price Hill

McKie Pool at 1655 Chase Avenue in Northside

Oakley Pool at 3900 Paxton Avenue in Oakley

For teens who plan on heading to OTR or downtown, 3CDC will be hosting a Fourth of July Celebration at Washington Park that begins at 6 p.m. and ends in a fireworks show.

From there, Metro will provide free, single-ride bus passes that will be handed out by city and 3CDC staff around Smale Riverfront Park and Ziegler Park when those spaces close. The passes will be handed out beginning at 10 p.m., the city said.

"We continue to be creative in our problem-solving efforts to provide free, safe programming for our communities and utilize wonderful partnerships to ensure everyone gets home this holiday weekend," said Sheryl Long, city manager, in a press release. "I'm grateful to Metro and 3CDC for always being willing to collaborate and share resources. We know this weekend will be full of celebration and family fun and are making every effort to keep community members safe as they enjoy this time together."