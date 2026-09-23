'This is just the initial stages' | Village of Batavia unveils plans for riverside park

VILLAGE OF BATAVIA, Oh. — As the East Fork Little Miami River flows through the heart of the Village of Batavia, local officials are planning to offer residents a new place to gather.

Earlier this month, the village posted renderings of a new park called Riverwalk Park. Images included the riverfront area with a paved walking path, benches and decks that people could stand on above the river.

“This started many years ago, almost 20 years ago, where we had a community meeting and people wanted to make the village more walkable," Vice Mayor Steve Staton said.

Village Administrator Chip Stewart said that initially, the park was planned by a nearby apartment developer. The village then got involved and leased the land.

“We actually started talking to the developer probably about almost two years ago now, about actually making it a village park," Stewart said.

Watch to hear a local business discuss the hopes for an increase in foot traffic when a new park is developed:

Village of Batavia plans for Riverwalk Park

Wednesday afternoon, crews were on site planting grass seed to improve the natural land, which had brush cleared away.

“Putting a walking trail down in this beautiful environment is just going to bring more people," Staton said.

Just up Main Street, Gramma's Pizza was serving local customers during lunch hour. The restaurant's owner, Lisa Furkas, spoke about what a new park along the Little Miami would do to help get more people spending time in downtown Batavia.

"I think it’s going to be good for the community and I would like to walk the river park as well, when it gets here," Furkas said.

She also hopes it's a family attraction.

“I hope that park's nice enough that people can take their children there and it can be a play area," Furkas said.

"I'm sure businesses will be able to take advantage of it and promote that as a reason to come down here," Staton said.

The exact plans for the project have not been finalized and the exact cost is not yet known. Village officials said they are looking for funding options to make Riverwalk Park a reality.