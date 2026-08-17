'This is how we serve the most' | Crayons and Beyond drives work to get needed school supplies to students

CINCINNATI — For teachers and students, having basic school supplies can make a big difference in the classroom. But for families struggling to make ends meet, items like pencils, paper and markers may not always be a top priority.

That’s where Crayons and Beyond, formerly known as Crayons to Computers, comes in.

Kirstin Eismin-Henry, the organization’s president and CEO, recently joined Crayons and Beyond and said she is “over the moon” to be part of its mission.

“This organization is fantastic,” Eismin-Henry said. “What it does is create opportunities for teachers to be able to get the supplies they need to their students in their classroom. What better organization and mission is there to be able to help give success to students and teachers?”

Crayons and Beyond’s flagship store serves teachers at schools where at least 55% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. The program serves educators working with students from pre-K through 12th grade.

Watch below to learn more about the organization and what it does:

Crayons and Beyond drives work to get needed school supplies to students

“When you're struggling to make ends meet in your family, school supplies is not the first thing on your list,” Eismin-Henry said. “If you're trying to make sure that you have food on the table, being able to get all those supplies that you need for your student is not a top priority.”

She said teachers frequently step in to fill that gap. As the cost of goods continues to rise, teachers are often left purchasing classroom supplies out of their own pockets.

“We see more and more teachers purchasing those things out of their own pocket to make sure that those students have success in the classroom,” she said. “How can you be successful in life if you are worried that you don't have the pencil or the paper to even make the schoolwork happen?”

The organization is currently holding its Push for Pencils campaign, encouraging community members to donate items such as pencils, pens, markers, paper, erasers, scissors and crayons. Financial donations also help Crayons and Beyond purchase some of its most-needed supplies.

The organization also offers several other programs, including Crafts with Convictions, online ordering and delivery, and Keep Our Kids Warm. Through a partnership with the Sam Hubbard Foundation, Hubbard’s Cupboards are currently in 40 schools throughout the tri-state area, providing school supplies, hygiene items and shelf-stable food.

The Crayons and Beyond store is open Tuesday through Thursday from 2:30 to 6 p.m., as well as two Saturdays each month. Teachers are encouraged to visit the organization’s website and complete the registration form before visiting to confirm eligibility.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help restock shelves, assist shoppers and keep the store running.

For Eismin-Henry, the mission is ultimately about making sure students and teachers have what they need to succeed.

“This is how we serve the most amount of students and families,” she said.

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