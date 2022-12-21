This flu season could be the worst we've seen in a decade

Health experts across the Tri-State are concerned that this year's flu season could be the worst we've faced in a decade.

Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana are all in the "very high" spread category according to the CDC.

Kentucky has the highest overall cases in the Tri-State. According to the latest available data from Kentucky, there have been 29,240 flu cases reported. Kentucky reported more than 6,000 new cases between December 4 and 10. However, that number is down about 1,000 from the previous week. All Northern Kentucky counties are reporting a decrease in reported cases. Despite that good news, the state still considers the illness to be "widespread."

Photo by: Team Kentucky Flu activity in Kentucky in week 49 compared to week 48. Week 49 is considered December 4-10

Most Kentuckians who are getting sick are between the ages of 1 and 10, according to data from Team Kentucky.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear reported six flu-related pediatric deaths, meeting Kentucky's prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths in a single flu season.

“This is a milestone we did not want to cross, and our prayers are with each of these families as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” Beshear said.

None of the children who died in the current influenza season received a flu shot, according to the Department for Public Health.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said the current flu season is on track to be Kentucky's worst in at least 10 years.

Ohio is reporting more than 10,000 flu cases so far this season. The Ohio Department of health measures flu data based on hospitalizations. In the past week there have been nearly 1,200 hospitalizations. Southwest Ohio accounts for the second highest number of new hospitalizations in the state. The good news is that hospitalizations are down about 15% from the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of December 10, only one pediatric influenza death has been reported in Ohio.

In Indiana, 48 people have died from the flu so far this year, according to data from the Indiana Department of health. In the previous week alone, the number of deaths was 24.

Only one person between the ages of 5 and 24 has died, the Indiana Department of Health said. The vast majority of those who have died were above the age of 50.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the rise in hospitalizations in the U.S. for the flu was the most they'd seen in the last decade.

Here's a look at where things stand right now:

Photo by: The CDC

According to the CDC cases are up significantly from this time last year.

Photo by: CDC This is a look at the flu numbers from this time last year

If we look back even further, the flu seasons that were during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns were pretty mild, likely due to all of the increased protections and travel restrictions.

Photo by: CDC This is during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns

Here's a look at the flu season right before COVID-19 was discovered in the U.S.

Photo by: CDC

The influenza outbreak comes as the CDC also sees a spike in other respiratory diseases, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). According to CDC data, as of Dec. 16, 23,503 patients were admitted to hospitals with influenza. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths so far this flu season.

Amid the nationwide outbreak of respiratory illnesses affecting young patients, two have the country's largest pharmacy chains are limiting purchases of children's pain-relief medicines.

CVS is implementing a two-product limit on all children's pain relief products online and in-store. According to The Associated Press, Walgreens implemented a limit of six over-the-counter fever-reducing children's medication products for online purchases. The limitation reportedly doesn’t apply to in-store purchases.

According to health experts, the flu is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, according to health officials.

If you think that you are sick with the flu, COVID-19 or RSV, call your doctor.

