'They're going extremely fast': Power boats run the Ohio this weekend for Rock the River

DAYTON, Ky. — Some of the most powerful speed boats people can build have launched from Manhattan Harbour in Dayton, Ky. as part of Rock the River Friday.

A second round of fun runs down the Ohio River will happen Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., the main event of Rock the River, with proceeds from the event going to benefit the Cecil Dye Foundation, according to organizer Michael Caliguri.

Caliguri said it's always a good time when passionate boaters can do what they love on a weekend while raising money for people afflicted with cancer.

"That's the best part of it is they go out and people are doing what they love the most outside of work, and being able to enjoy that while supporting a good cause," he said.

Caliguri said the money raised from Rock the River every year helps pay for personal expenses for those who've been forced to stop working due to a cancer diagnosis.

"There's a lot of people that come to the hospital, they're going through chemo, and they come home to a house with an eviction notice and no electricity because they can't work anymore," he said.

As boaters enjoy the water, emergency crews have been on high alert and warning other river goers to be safe around the power boats.

"We do ask that they watch out for the boats," said Donny Shuckmann, public information officer for Boone County Water Rescue. "They're going extremely fast. Some of them over 100 miles per hour over the water."

Shuckmann said they're upping patrols over the weekend to ensure they're in place when needed.

While on patrol off the coast of Downtown Cincinnati, Captain Jason Geiman said they're keeping their eyes peeled for anything unusual or unsafe.

"First, we're looking to keep people safe on the river," Geiman said. "We're looking for broken-down boats. We're also trying to keep people safe whether they've got their life jackets on."

Caliguri said people could continue to support the Cecil Dye Foundation through their Facebook page if they can't support in person on Saturday.