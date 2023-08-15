'They kidnap us only to release us': Mutual UFO Network to host international symposium in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — One of Earth's oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation and research organizations is bringing its symposium to the Tri-State later this month.

The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is holding its 2023 international symposium in Covington from August 24 through August 27 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

This year's theme is "Friend or Foe 2.0." Organizers said the goal of this conference is to get another step closer to unraveling the mysteries surrounding unidentified flying objects.

MUFON said attendees will also work toward the answers to these fundamental questions:



Who are they?

Why are they here?

What do they want?

"They have been with us for all of recorded history yet we do not know them. They have interfered in ancient battles and surveil our modern warships. Their technology can shut down our nukes and outrun our fastest jets. They have reportedly killed and they have healed. They kidnap us only to release us," the organization wrote on its website. "Are they E.T.? Time Travelers? Inter-dimensionals? Or something else? Most importantly, what do they want?"

The symposium includes guest speakers like UFO researcher David Paulides, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb PhD and NASA Space Grant Director Barbra Sobhani. Click here for a full list of speakers.

The event will also include field investigation training, a tour of the National Museum of Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base among other breakout sessions and workshops.

Symposium registration starts at $189 and goes up to $509 for a platinum weekend pass, according to the website.

MUFON was established in 1969.

They say their mission is to Investigate UFO sightings and collect the data in the MUFON Database for use by researchers worldwide, promote research on UFOs to discover the true nature of the phenomenon, with an eye toward scientific breakthroughs, and improving life on our planet and to educate the public on the UFO phenomenon and its potential impact on society.

The conference comes on the heels of two major developments in U.S. UFO research.

Last month, a bipartisan group of senators introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would mandate the release of records related to UFOs, also known as "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena."

The amendment would specifically require the National Archives and Records Administration to create the UAP Records Collections. The records in the collection would be available for the public to access unless an independent review board provides specific reasoning about why certain documents should stay classified.

Earlier this summer, a former Air Force intelligence officer Retired Maj. David Grusch testified before lawmakers on Capitol Hill and claimed that the U.S. government is concealing a multi-decade UFO retrieval program that involves recovered "non-human" remains.

The Pentagon has rejected Grusch's claims of the government conspiring to cover up its findings, saying investigators have not discovered anything regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials. However, a statement from the Defense Department did not detail anything about UFOs that are not suspected to be extraterrestrial.

