'They just feel like they are stuck' | Cincinnati organization sees impact of SNAP benefit issues

CINCINNATI — As thousands of Tri-State families try to find ways to stay afloat with reduced SNAP benefits, one local organization is seeing the impact of SNAP issues.

The Healing Center said its food pantry served 100 more families last week than its six-week average.

"What this is telling us is that people are concerned, they are concerned about where their next meal is going to come from, they're concerned about feeding their children, feeding their families," said Adrienne Wiley, executive director of The Healing Center.

That was before the USDA told a federal judge it would use its remaining contingency funds to give reduced SNAP benefits amid the shutdown. While the decision means families will be given money, the USDA said it has only about half the usual monthly amount to cover benefits.

WATCH: We spoke with The Healing Center to learn about the impact SNAP changes have had on them

The Healing Center sees surge in families seeking help amid SNAP benefit issues

Jamalyn Hayes, a volunteer who has relied on The Healing Center for the last five years, said she comes to their marketplace to get free fresh food. She said she knows some families are worried about how they'll get their next meal.

"They have no way of feeding their children, and they just feel like they are stuck in between a hard place and a rock," Hayes said.

To meet the increased demand, volunteers have been stocking more food in the center's marketplace. The Healing Center has provided long-term solutions for 17 years, offering over 50 programs, including GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

"If you can get here, we will provide services to you," Wiley said.

The center has become a lifeline for people like Mauline Grant, who has relied on it for over 10 years.

"I still come here for the healing and the prayer," Grant said.

It's the spiritual care the center offers that keeps her going.

"Thank God that we have The Healing Center, which has been here for years," Grant said.

Click here to learn more information about the center.