'They can come in right away' | New urgent care for mental health now open in Brown County

Child Focus facility offers same-day walk-in services for mental health screenings and substance use support
Child Focus opens urgent care in Mount Orab providing same-day mental health services to Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Highland and Adams counties.
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A new urgent care facility is now open in Mount Orab, providing same-day mental health services to thousands of patients in underserved communities east of Cincinnati.

The Child Focus urgent care will serve patients in Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Highland and Adams counties, offering walk-in mental health screenings, medication management and ongoing support Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"This is a place where they can come in right away they can just walk in," said Ann Wise, director of crisis services at Child Focus. "They can say 'I think I need help, I don't know where to go' and this is where we going to help them understand the services."

The new facility on North High Street in Mt. Orab held a ribbon cutting for the behavioral health urgent care Friday morning.

Wise said the urgent care model addresses a critical gap in mental health services by eliminating wait times that often prevent people from getting help when they need it most.

"Instead of facing a potential wait list or maybe we will schedule you in three days and then that person in three days doesn't show up for the appointment, because maybe they are not in the same mind frame where they are ready for help right now," Wise said.

The urgent care will provide mental health and substance use support to both children and adults in the region.

More information about Child Focus can be found here.

