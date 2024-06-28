These are the Cincinnati-area dispensaries approved to sell recreational marijuana when sales open

CINCINNATI — Ohio has issued provisional licenses to several medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state, which means when the state gives the green light for recreational sales, those dispensaries will be the first approved for dual sales.

Recreational sale is not yet approved or available, but the state is expected to change that in the not-so-distant future.

Here's a list of the dispensaries in the Greater Cincinnati region that have already been given provisional licenses for dual medical-recreational sales:

Hamilton County:



GreenRx, LLC — 8420 Vine Street

Heritage Wellness Ohio LLC — 3944 Edwards Road

Aron OH LLC — 4029 Smith Road

Care Med Associates LLC — 5149 Kennedy Avenue

N2 Ohio LLC — 6415 Glenway Avenue

Big Perm's Dispensary Ohio LLC — 6 West 4th Street

Canoe Hill Ohio LLC — 10140 Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison

Canoe Hill Ohio 3, LLC — 3764 Montgomery Road in Norwood

Clermont County:



The Forest Cincinnati, LLC — 4412 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road

Campbell Hill Ventures LLC — 693 Old State Route 74

Heaven Wellness LLC — 3722 OH-132 in Goshen

Butler County:



Cannascend Alternative, LLC — 300 N. Main Street in Monroe

There are no dispensaries with provisional licenses for dual use sale in either Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland or Warren Counties.

License applications for dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana opened June 7. Businesses that already held a medical license could apply for the “dual use” license. There are also licenses available for newly established dispensary businesses.

Cannabis industry leaders said they are expecting Ohio to follow a similar trend as the rest of the country: once recreational sales begin, there will be a huge surge in demand at dispensaries.

The state statute sets a deadline for licenses to be granted by Sept. 7.

The Division of Cannabis Control said, “It would be difficult to assign a number of days between the issuance of applications and the granting of licenses, because the turnaround time is dependent on whether the applicant files a complete application, if employee badging is complete, if surveillance standards are met, and when any inspection requirements are complete, including the required standards for points-of-sale.”