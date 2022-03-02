The unique connection between NKY police and officers in Ukraine

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — While the invasion of Ukraine unfolds thousands of miles away, it hits close to home for some police officers in Northern Kentucky. Several local police departments hosted members of the National Police of Ukraine for a day of training in 2018.

“We all are very concerned for their safety, the safety of their family,” said Kenton County Police Chief Col. Spike Jones.

Chief Jones said members of the National Police of Ukraine visited Northern Kentucky to learn more about how our local police agencies operate. It was not just Kenton County, Jones said several other local police departments were involved too.

He said the visit was set up because two local law enforcement officials served as advisers for the National Police of Ukraine. Ukrainian officers learned more about how our government operates and how to use devices more commonly used in U.S. police departments.

“Probably the most important part was getting to know those folks, getting to know those police officers and finding out that they're just like us,” he said. “We’re all doing the same job and they want the same things that we want.”

Chief Jones said it has been difficult to communicate with the Ukrainian officers that trained in the U.S., but he’s heard they have been tasked with patrol duties during this conflict in roles that include securing posts and borders.

“If there's any way that we can help lift some of the burden that they're going to be left with and the scars that they're going to be left with after this is over, I hope that in some small way, we're able to help them with that,” he said.