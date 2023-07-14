'The Phoenix' event center in downtown Cincinnati closing after 35 years

CINCINNATI — A longtime wedding and special event hall in downtown Cincinnati is closing at the end of this year.

The Phoenix, at 812 Race Street, will end all operations in December, according to Allison Schroeder of Pomme Communications, who handles PR for the center.

The building has a long history: Itw as built in 1893 as a private club and is Cincinnati's best example of Italian renaissance architecture, according to the center's website.

It's long, white marble staircase, reminiscent of the stairs in the Paris Opera, has been the setting of thousands of bridal photos over the years.

The original private club closed in 1983, according to the website.

It reopened in June 1988 as a restaurant, event center and banquet hall, and has hosted parties, business meetings, and weddings in the 35 years since.

The center has not said why it is closing, but Schroeder says it is working to find new venues for all events scheduled for 2024, including all weddings booked there.

FULL STATEMENT REGARDING THE PHOENIX'S CLOSING:

"After 35 years of hosting some of the city's most iconic events and weddings, The Phoenix Restaurant Inc, has announced that it will exit The Phoenix building located at 812 Race Street in downtown Cincinnati on December, 31, 2023.

It has been a pleasure to host so many events at this very historic building over the past 35 years and the team is grateful to everyone who has supported the business during that time.

The last event hosted by The Phoenix Restaurant Inc. at the building will occur on 12/31/2023.

The Phoenix Restaurant Inc. is committed to working with all 2024 clients to help provide for a smooth transition for their events and is in contact with all of them."