The Ohio River Challenge: Paddlers dock in Cincinnati on their 10 day expedition

CINCINNATI — A team of dedicated paddlers will dock in the Queen City for one of the many stops along the Ohio River Challenge expedition.

The group is traveling 250 miles over 10 days to retrace the route of past explorers in their 30-foot-long voyageur canoes.

The expedition started in Portsmouth on June 2 and is scheduled to end in Louisville on June 11. The group stops every day at a different community along the route. At these stops, Ohio River Way ambassadors connect with community leaders and residents. Every evening, the paddlers eat dinner at a local restaurant before setting up camp.

The goal of this mission is to forge partnerships that showcase the region's natural beauty, cultural heritage and abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation, organizers said.

"As we float down this majestic river, we’re shining a light on the tapestry of vibrant culture, untold stories and ecological wonders that weave the fabric of the Ohio River Way," said the expedition's lead organizer Dr. David Wicks. "If you’re looking for an adventure, you don’t have to look far from home. The Ohio is right here."

Brewster Rhoads, the chair of the Ohio River Way, is also on the voyage.

"This expedition encapsulates the very essence of the Ohio River Way,” he said. "Together, we can celebrate the Ohio River way of life and cultivate sustainable economic growth throughout our region."

The expedition has already stopped in Vanceburg, Maysville, Augusta and the Thomas More Biological Research Station in California, Kentucky. After stopping for the night in Cincinnati, they will travel to Rising Sun, Vevay, Madison and Westport before docking for a final time in Louisville.

The Ohio River Challenge is organized by River City Paddle Sports in partnership with the Ohio River Way. Both are nonprofit organizations, according to organizers.

River City Paddle Sports said it's mission is to expand community access to paddle sports through education, outreach and competition.

The Ohio River Way is a region-wide organization that works to promote outdoor adventure, attract sustainable tourism and enhance the overall quality of life in river towns, the organization said in a press release.

