The latest on missing teen Scottie Morris

EATON, Ind. — It's been five days now, and still no sign of a missing 14-year-old boy. Tuesday, community members tied green ribbons around the town of Eaton, hoping to keep Scottie Morris on everyone's mind.

WRTV's Amber Grigley spoke to those working to help bring Scottie home.

"We've had some tragedies, but nothing like a missing child," said Meghan Deckman while tying ribbons for Scottie.

WRTV

A difficult question that is weighing heavy on this Eaton community. Where is Scottie Morris?

"I hear that he was a really good kid," said another woman hanging ribbons.

"To think about what that family is going through. A piece of you is missing when everyone is not under your roof," said Deckman.

“Scott, I love you, and I want you to come home," said Felicia Morris, Scottie’s mother.

Morris left his house after an argument Thursday evening when his parents punished him.

"I know that you're mad and confused. I am afraid that you're scared of all of this. Everyone is out looking for you, and we're not trying to scare you. You're not in trouble," said Felicia.

Days after his disappearance, the Eaton community is banding together to bring Scottie home.

“That’s just who we are. If your neighbors are in trouble. You help them out," said Deckman.

WRTV Green ribbons are dangling from utility poles and light posts in Eaton for people to think about Scottie in the search to bring him home.

We ran into a few teen girls who were the same age as Scottie. Without any hesitation, they asked to help tie some ribbons.

"It's just kind of sad, and I just want him to be found safe," said Alivia Hirst, a teen girl who stopped by to help tie ribbons.

"Scottie, come home. Your parents miss you. They want you home, safe," said Hirst.

"Everybody wants to know that you're safe and well, and everything else could be worked out after that, but we just need to know that you're okay," said Deckman.

A silver alert was issued on Morris Friday night.

Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Eaton Police

He is 5 foot 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

As for the latest on the search for Scottie, The Eaton Police Department is releasing frequent updates on their Facebook.

The Eaton community will have a candlelight prayer vigil tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Grace and Mercy Full Gospel Church, 301 E Harris Street. If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Eaton police.

