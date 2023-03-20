Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Indiana boy

EATON, Ind. — A state-wide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indiana teen.

Scottie Morris, 14, hasn't been seen since last week. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5 foot 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

An initial search started as soon as Morris was reported missing on Thursday, March 16. Deputy Police Chief, Chris Ligget said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"It's impressive how many people have come together, so quickly" Liggett said.

At 9 a.m Saturday morning, the search continued. It began in the parking lot of the Family Life Center located at 600 East Harris Street in Eaton.

Liggett says hundreds of people have come out to support. Among the lengthy list of supporters have been fire departments, multiple police departments including the Delaware County Sheriff Department and Muncie Police Department, as well as the superintendent of Morris' school district, his principal and numerous classmates. Local churches and business have donated food and water and provided breakfast for volunteers.

Some supporters even traveled from Fort Wayne and Greenfield to help search for Morris.

"In this day and age, it's so important to see how a community can come together like this," Police Chief Jay Turner said.

So far, the search has mainly focused on combing through fields, the forest and the river.

Thermal image drones have provided an ariel search, two blood hounds have helped search the woods and DNR brought two boats to search the river.

Eaton Police Department Volunteers search for Scottie Morris, 14.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes or any structures left unattended where a teenager could hide.

"My main concern is that he's not out in the elements, so after this it turns into an investigation," Chief Turnersaid.

Officials say the search has turned into a focus on leads and conducting interviews with anyone who may have information.

Deputy Liggett tells WRTV he's just left Muncie after interviewing someone.

"We just want to make sure he's brought home safe," Deputy Liggett said.

If you have any information, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.

UPDATE: The Eaton Indiana Police Department gave another update on Sunday afternoon asking that anyone searching for Morris to avoid wooded areas and the river to allow a helicopter to scan the area.