The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market will branch out next year, adding a Sharonville Holiday Market

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati area will have two large convention center-hosted holiday markets next year, officials behind the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market announced Friday.

The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market, which has typically been held at the Duke Energy Convention Center, moved to the Sharonville Convention Center during renovations to the convention center downtown.

Next year, when Duke Energy Convention Center will be open once more, it will once again be host to the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market — but so will Sharonville.

The Sharonville Holiday Market will be held from November 6 through November 8, while the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market will return to Duke for November 20 through November 22.

"We're committed to delivering high-quality, well-attended events at both venues, with continued investment in promotions, ticketing options and unique experiences at the shows to generate excitement and continued growth," Mark White, CEO of Marketplace Events, which organizes the holiday markets, said. "Our data shows increasing demand and vast potential in our geographic reach, so the economic impact of this expansion will have a positive ripple effect throughout Downtown Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and the Queen City's northern communities as well."

In 2024 and 2025, the market was smaller to fit the Sharonville Convention Center, but organizers said it was still a success; the expansion of the event to two locations and two markets is intended to expand on that success.

More than 230 businesses participated in the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market this year.

Marketplace Events said with the addition of a second event in 2026, it expects vendor participation to grow to 500-600 different exhibitors.