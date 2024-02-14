'The Choregasm': Viral organizer Jill Koch shows you simple ways to get that clean home feeling

CINCINNATI — We are about six weeks into the new year and there’s a good chance you’ve already ditched your New Year’s resolutions to be a tidier person.

But Cincinnati west-sider Jill Koch is ready to get you back on track.

Jill is the mom and cleaning expert extraordinaire behind the popular Instagram handle, @jillcomesclean.

WCPO Jill Koch of @jillcomesclean

“It totally just started as something fun and I was like, 'if it becomes more, great,'" Jill said.

The Instagram account that started as something fun back in 2018 has grown to a massive account with more than 700,000 followers. Some of her reels have millions of views.

The Instagram feed may captivate you...

WCPO @jillcomesclean shares simply ways to organize and clean your home

“Jill Comes Clean is obviously pink,” Jill said.

And the goal is to help you get your house together.

"It's cleaning, it’s organizing, it’s caring for your home in the simplest way possible,” she said.

Jill said she's always loved cleaning and organizing and she started sharing it because it's something she's already committed to doing every day.

Jill even trademarked the "Choregasm."

“The Choregasm, I love this," Jill said with excitement.

She said the word popped into her mind one day.

"One day I was cleaning the basement and it was such a mess and obviously after I cleaned, it wasn’t and I was like, wow, it’s such a good feeling to look around the room after something’s been a mess and being like, it’s so clean," she said.

After scrolling a few of her videos, you'll get that feeling too.

“It’s that feeling that you get, just complete satisfaction after watching something go from totally messy to totally clean,” Jill said.

So if you’ve already ditched the idea of being an organized person this year, Jill can get you back on track.

“I would actually say start small," she said. "Maybe something in your bathroom or your bedroom because if you get one little thing done, it’s going to create a win and so every little win, you’re going to have such a good feeling, you’re going to want to keep going.”

Jill said starting with a 10-15 minute task at a time is more attainable and then you can build from there.

You can also message @jillcomesclean on Instagram if you want her to show you how to tackle a problem area in your house! (She doesn't make house calls, we tried!)

Do you need a lot of organizing products?

Jill Comes Clean Organizers

Jill uses a lot of organizing products, like baskets and bins. She explained that they can be great, but you don't have to have all of the accessories and goods to have an organized home.

“You see the Pinterest boards and the things along and everything is perfectly curated with bins," Jill said. "I would say, you don’t always need them. Sometimes for sure, they’re going to come in handy. But a lot of times, just having things lined up or sectioned off really works, especially like maybe in a cabinet you don’t need all the things.”

She does however suggest one top product that you may not be thinking about.

“I think a lazy susan is probably my favorite because you can do so much with it," she said. "Now there’s circle ones, rectangular ones, but I feel like they’re great in cabinets, they’re good on shelves, you can really use them all over - bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, linen closet, they have a ton of uses."

What cleaning products do you most recommend?

Jill Comes Clean Products

“I actually love to clean with as simple as stuff as possible," Jill said. "I try to reduce the chemicals and needing some of those harsh cleaners all the time from the store.”

Stick to these three items:



Microfiber cloths

Dish soap

Rubbing alcohol



“I tell people they can get the majority of everything done with a microfiber cloth because you can make it wet and dust your entire home, you can clean glass and mirrors with them," Jill said. “I like a bar keeper’s friend or scrub daddy power pace for tough jobs too."

How do you tackle the dreaded junk drawer?

Jill Comes Clean Junk Drawer

“The junk drawer is always typically a problem for people," Jill said.

We asked Jill to open hers and it actually looks great despite being loaded with...junk.

"That’s one area that I feel like I finally got down because I used some containers in there, that does help," she said.