The Beast reopens just in time for Mother's Day

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island announced their popular wooden roller coaster The Beast is set to reopen Sunday, May 8.

The 43-year old ride's track has been reworked, with more than 2,000 feet of replacement track and a steeper first drop, according to the amusement park.

The first drop has been adjusted from 45-degrees to 53-degrees. The improvements are all part of Kings Island's 50th anniversary.

According to Guiness World Records, The Beast remains the world's longest wooden roller coaster.