Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Beast reopens just in time for Mother's Day

Kings Island reopens famous coaster Sunday
The Beast Roller Coaster re-tracked
John Matarese
The Beast Roller Coaster re-tracked
The Beast Roller Coaster re-tracked
The Beast Roller coaster re-tracked at Kings Island
The Beast roller coaster Kings Island
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 19:54:07-04

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island announced their popular wooden roller coaster The Beast is set to reopen Sunday, May 8.

The 43-year old ride's track has been reworked, with more than 2,000 feet of replacement track and a steeper first drop, according to the amusement park.

The first drop has been adjusted from 45-degrees to 53-degrees. The improvements are all part of Kings Island's 50th anniversary.

According to Guiness World Records, The Beast remains the world's longest wooden roller coaster.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

The Race

More local news:
Mother's Day 2022: 5 Tri-State events to celebrate Cincy Mayor Pureval declares May as AAPI Heritage Month 5K raises money for community health programs

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.